Mother calls for dedicated mother and baby mental health unit in Northern Ireland

A mother who asked her husband if they should suffocate their baby when suffering from postpartum psychosis says there is a "tremendous need" to open a dedicated mother and baby mental health unit (MBU) in Northern Ireland. Tara was admitted to a general mental health ward in hospital. The Department of Health (DoH) said the MBU would be based at Belfast City Hospital. This move only confirms the location, other details including how the project will be funded and staffed are unclear.

It will provide a dedicated in-patient service for women with serious post-partum mental health issues and admit mothers with their babies so that they can be with them while receiving treatment. Tara, who has two children, said she always planned for a family but had no idea the impact psychosis would have on her physical and mental health. "From feelings of elation, voices in my head told me my baby was too beautiful for this world and should be in heaven," she said

