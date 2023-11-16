GQ's Man Of The Year List Sparks Outrage Over Female Honourees

GQ's Man Of The Year list has sparked outrage over the number of female honourees featured, with some deeming the choices 'disgraceful'. On Wednesday evening, the publication hosted its annual UK ceremony in London, where a slew of guests attended to unveil the strong list of winners from 2023, while Thursday evening will play host to the US version of the event.

The magazine does not specify the gender of those on the list, instead detailing: 'GQ Men of the Year celebrates stars from entertainment, fashion and sport who have made 2023 a year to remember'. The UK list of 20 stars - 11 of which are female, including Simone Rocha, girl group Flo, Emily Maitlis, Bianca Saunders, Yomi Adegoke, Lucy Prebble, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Jasmine Jobson, Molly Manning Walker, Mary Earps and Jenni Hermoso. Among a number of covers to mark the annual recognition was a Kim Kardashian fronted issue of the US edition, which only led to further confusion with many pointing out the cover should have featured a male sta

