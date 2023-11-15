Israel Accuses Hamas of Using Hospital as Military Facility

Israel says the hospital is being used to conceal a Hamas military facility. Hamas rejects this. Medical staff have struggled to work with dwindling supplies.

Witnesses say they have seen tanks and Israeli soldiers inside the complex of Gaza's largest hospital The IDF says it is carrying out a 'targeted operation', accusing Hamas operatives of using the site as a command centre - the militant group denies this Israeli forces said they had claimed control of several other key buildings in Gaza City - the focal point of Hamas and the IDF's assaul

