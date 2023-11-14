Chickenpox vaccine could be introduced for young children in Northern Ireland

The chickenpox vaccine could be introduced on the NHS for young children in Northern Ireland and across the rest of the UK. It comes after scientists advising the UK government's health departments recommended the move on Tuesday. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said the jab should be given to all youngsters in two doses when they are aged 12 months and 18 months. The JCVI has also recommended a temporary catch-up programme for older children.

Its document said ongoing work suggests giving a single dose of vaccine is likely to be cost-effective for children up to age five. Further work is needed on whether it would be cost-effective for children aged six to 11 to also get the jab, the JCVI added. Data from other countries suggests the vaccine (also known as the varicella jab) will prevent most severe cases in children and help “make chickenpox a problem of the past”, experts said

