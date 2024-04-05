Manchester City Secure Victory over Aston Villa

Manchester City returned to winning ways on Wednesday night with victory over Aston Villa . A Phil Foden hat-trick supported by a goal from Rodri saw City secure a 4-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium. The win saw City maintain their place in the title race with Arsenal and Liverpool after dropping points on Easter Sunday against the Gunners. Now attention will turn to this weekend when City will travel to face Crystal Palace .

However, Pep Guardiola is set to be without several of his key players for the game due to injury. The win over Villa saw Nathan Ake, Kyle Walker and Ederson all unavailable through injury. John Stones was among the substitutes but is yet to make an appearance since suffering an adductor injury during the international brea

