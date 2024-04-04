Phil Foden shines as Manchester City beat Aston Villa

Phil Foden produced another sparkling performance as Manchester City beat Aston Villa 4-1 to keep pace with Premier League title rivals Arsenal and Liverpool. Rodri gave City the lead after just 11 but his early opener was cancelled out by Jhon Duran. Foden restored the hosts' lead just before half time from a free-kick. In the absence of Kevin De Bruyne, Foden began picking up space in central positions with his second goal a sweeping effort from inside the box.
With the points all but wrapped up for the reigning champions, Foden put the gloss on the victory by sealing his hat-trick with a thumping left-footed strike. As the 23-year-old danced his way through the Villa midfield, he fell under the challenge of Clement Lenglet only to get back up immediately, win possession back and then thump an effort into the top corner as he was fallin
