Isla Fisher breaks social media silence amid allegations about husband Sacha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher has broken her social media silence after bombshell allegations emerged about her husband Sacha Baron Cohen. The Australian actress, 48, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a snap with her friends Naomi Watts and Michelle Dockery as they spent time in London together. It marked her first post and public outing since Rebel Wilson accused her comedian husband Sacha, 52, of sexual harassment in shock allegations in her new memoir.

However, Isla brushed off the recent drama, grinning from ear-to-ear while enjoying a girls night out at the theatre in London with her famous pals. She cut a stylish figure in an all-black ensemble as she posed for a selfie alongside her close friends Naomi, Michelle and Australian producer Bruna Papandrea

