Manchester City cruise to victory over Aston Villa

Pep Guardiola chose to rest both Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland as his Manchester City strode to a 4-1 victory over Aston Villa. Phil Foden netted a superb hat-trick after Rodri had given the reigning champions the lead, however they were given a scare with Jhon Duran initially cancelling out the City midfielder's opener. John Stones was again an unused substitute for City with Guardiola clearly not feeling the need to use the England international.

Nathan Ake, Kyle Walker and Ederson remained out injured and while City have thus far coped well in their absence, Guardiola will be hoping the trio can return sooner rather than later. Elsewhere in the Premier League title race, Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta are also dealing with injuries in their respective Arsenal and Liverpool squads. Bukayo Saka was absent for Arsenal's 2-0 win over Luton with Mikel Arteta offering an explanation as to why he missed out despite being in trainin

