Phil Foden hat-trick secures Manchester City win over Aston Villa

Phil Foden scored a hat-trick as Manchester City swept aside Aston Villa to cement their place in the Premier League title race. A 0-0 draw at home to Arsenal on Sunday hadn't given Pep Guardiola's side the lift that they wanted but their first win over top-five opposition this season saw them move level on points with Liverpool and stay a point behind the Gunners following the latest results.

That was largely down to Foden, who stepped up and made the game his own with three goals after City had seen their initial lead disappear. Rodri gave City the advantage but Jhon Duran equalised for the visitors before Foden scored his 19th, 20th, and 21st goals of the season to make the game safe. Here are the player ratings from the match

