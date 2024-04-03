Manchester City to Face Aston Villa in Premier League Clash

Manchester City return to Premier League action on Wednesday as they host Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola's team are now three points off league leaders Liverpool in the table after Sunday's 0-0 draw at fellow title rivals Arsenal followed the Red's 2-1 win over Brighton. City know that they cannot afford any more slip-ups as they enter the final nine games of the season.

The reigning champions take on a Villa team who are looking to secure their place in the top four and a spot in next season's Champions League. Unai Emery's side won the reverse fixture back in December thanks to a Leon Bailey goal. The 1-0 defeat at Villa Park was the last game City lost in all competition

Ederson, John Stones, Kyle Walker - Man City injury news and return dates

Premier League predictions: Aston Villa to squash Tottenham with honours even between Liverpool and Man City

Manchester City players ruled out for Aston Villa game

Paul Merson and Chris Sutton Predict Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins ruled out of Manchester City clash due to injuryEngland striker Ollie Watkins will be unavailable for Aston Villa when they go toe-to-toe with Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday night (8.15pm). The 28-year-old picked up an injury in the 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday afternoon and had to be replaced at half-time. Watkins has totted-up 16 goals with 10 assists in the Premier League this season. He has appeared in all 30 games for Villa, but they will be without him against the treble-winners. The 11-cap international is suffering from a hamstring complaint. However, while he will not be fit enough to lead the charge for Villa on Wednesday night, Watkins is not expected to be missing for too long as the Midlands side target a top-four finish this season

