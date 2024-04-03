Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Team news and live score updates

Manchester City welcome Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola and his star-studded side continue their Premier League title charge on Wednesday night (8.15pm). Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland both start on the bench as Manchester City resume their title charge against Aston Villa at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola has made three changes, with Mateo Kovacic also benched for Jeremy Doku in what looks like an attacking City side, but it is the absence of De Bruyne and Haaland that will cause most attention. Midweek schedule. Arsenal meet Luton Town at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night - following their draw against City - while Liverpool welcome Sheffield United to Anfield on Thursday night (7.30pm). The second half is underway at the Etihad. City with a slender lead as Arsenal close in on a routine win against Luton at the Emirates. Guardiola is much happier now and is ringing the changes

Manchester City to Face Aston Villa in Premier League ClashManchester City will play against Aston Villa in a crucial Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium. City, currently three points behind league leaders Liverpool, cannot afford any more mistakes as they aim to defend their title. Villa, on the other hand, are fighting for a top-four finish and a place in the Champions League. The reverse fixture between the two teams ended in a 1-0 victory for Villa.

Manchester City aim to build momentum in title race against Aston VillaManchester City take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday looking to build momentum in the title race. Pep Guardiola's side were held to a goalless draw against Arsenal at the Etihad at the weekend, leaving them a point behind the Gunners and three behind Liverpool at the top. They also have an inferior goal difference to both title contenders so have work to do to get ahead with nine games to go. Their cause is not helped by the absence of Ederson, Nathan Ake and Kyle Walker due to injuries. John Stones was an unused substitute against Arsenal and will be available again, although it remains to be seen if he will be fit enough to feature. ALSO READ: Guardiola shuts down Roy Keane over Erling Haaland cricitism ALSO READ: Pep Guardiola's sarcastic response to Jack Grealish chat critics However, City still have plenty of options to choose from as they aim to extend their 23-match unbeaten run

Aston Villa's Dominant Performance Shocks Manchester CityAston Villa's stunning victory over Manchester City highlights the increasing competitiveness in the Premier League, with more teams capable of beating the big teams. City's defeat confirms their most challenging title race yet.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins ruled out of Manchester City clash due to injuryEngland striker Ollie Watkins will be unavailable for Aston Villa when they go toe-to-toe with Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday night (8.15pm). The 28-year-old picked up an injury in the 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday afternoon and had to be replaced at half-time. Watkins has totted-up 16 goals with 10 assists in the Premier League this season. He has appeared in all 30 games for Villa, but they will be without him against the treble-winners. The 11-cap international is suffering from a hamstring complaint. However, while he will not be fit enough to lead the charge for Villa on Wednesday night, Watkins is not expected to be missing for too long as the Midlands side target a top-four finish this season

