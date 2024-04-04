Phil Foden shines in Manchester City's win over Aston Villa

Phil Foden put in one of his best displays as a Manchester City player in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Aston Villa, notching his second hat-trick of the season. Rodri had opened the scoring for City inside 11 minutes before Jhon Duran equalised nine minutes later. Foden’s first goal came when he powered a free-kick through a brittle wall just before half-time. He went on to net two sublime finishes in the second period to wrap up the points.

The result keeps up the pressure on Premier League leaders Liverpool, who play Sheffield United at home on Thursday evening. Here are three things fans may have missed during the victory over Villa. READ MORE: Man City player ratings vs Aston Villa READ MORE: Two new Man City undroppables confirmed Unforgiving Foden Many will have seen and applauded Foden stealing the ball back after being dispossessed and firing his hat-trick goal into the top corner. But what he did afterwards shows he has an elite mentalit

