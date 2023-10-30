Luis Rubiales given three-year football ban by FIFA after Women’s World Cup incidents

Former Spanish FA (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales has been banned by from all football-related activities for three years. World football’s governing body opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales in August following incidents at the final, where he kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips and grabbed his crotch in celebration.

FIFA said on Monday that Rubiales was found to have breached article 13 of the FIFA disciplinary code. A statement from FIFA read: “This case relates to the events that occurred during the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on 20 August 2023, for which Mr Rubiales had been provisionally suspended for an initial period of 90 days.

