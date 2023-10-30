Former Spanish football boss Luis Rubiales banned from the sport for three years for Women's World Cup kiss

Rubiales, who was president of the Spanish Football Association, was ordered to stay away from all football-related activity for three years.Updates to follow

Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood attend 'El Clasico' Spanish football clash

Home side Barcelona wore special shirts featuring the Rolling Stones' 'hot lips' logo.

British Woman's Benidorm Holiday Ruined by 'Rude' Spanish People

A woman's two-week holiday in Benidorm was ruined by 'rude' Spanish people. She complained about the behavior of local holidaymakers and criticized the hotel for catering only to the Spanish. The woman, who has mobility issues, felt unsafe and disappointed with her experience.

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz's parents kidnapped in Colombia

The parents of Liverpool winger Luis Diaz have been kidnapped in Colombia, with his father still being held captive despite his mother having been rescued. Diaz's mother has been freed, but his father is still missing. Colombian authorities are mobilizing to find and rescue him.

