Luis Rubiales banned by FIFA over Jenni Hermoso 'kissgate' scandal at World Cup

Former Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales has been banned for three years following an investigation into his conduct at the Women's World Cup final.In an interview afterwards, the Pachuca CF player admitted,"I did not enjoy that" before putting out a statement where she said she was pressured by the federation into saying she was fine with the kiss.A statement from FIFA said:"Mr Rubiales has been notified of the terms of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee's decision today.

"He has 10 days in which to request a motivated decision, which, if requested, would subsequently be published on legal.fifa.com. The decision remains subject to a possible appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee."FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld."

This is a breaking news story from the team at SPORTbible and will be updated in due course. In the meantime, please follow us on our various social channels for the latest information on this story. You can find the latest SPORT news on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Stay tuned for the latest and follow all the latest developments below. headtopics.com

Luis Rubiales 'sends video to FIFA' appearing to show Jenni Hermoso joking about World Cup final kissErik ten Hag explains why Man Utd will 'never' be able to play football like his old Ajax side

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: sportbible »

Luis Rubiales: Former Spanish Football Association president banned from all football-related activities for three yearsFormer Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales has been banned from all football-related activities for three years. Read more ⮕

Rubiales given three-year ban by FifaFormer Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales is banned from all football-related activities for three years. Read more ⮕

FIFA president sends message to Luis Diaz after parents kidnappingFIFA president Gianni Infantino has offered his support to Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz after his parents were kidnapped in Colombia Read more ⮕

Luis Rubiales: Ex-Spanish FA chief who kissed player at Women's World Cup final banned from 'all football-related activities' for three yearsFormer Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales - who kissed a player at the Women's World Cup final - has been banned from all football-related activities for three years, FIFA says. Read more ⮕

Former Spanish football boss Luis Rubiales banned from the sport for three years for Women's World Cup kissFormer Spanish football boss Luis Rubiales has been banned from the sport for three years after he kissed a player at the Women's World Cup. Read more ⮕

Luis Diaz's Parents Kidnapping: Latest UpdatesGet the latest updates on the shocking kidnapping of Luis Diaz's parents in Colombia, including the ongoing search efforts and reward for information. Read more ⮕