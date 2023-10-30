Luis Rubiales: Ex-Spanish FA chief who kissed player at Women's World Cup final banned from 'all football-related activities' for three years

World football's governing body found Rubiales had breached FIFA's disciplinary code after he grabbed player Jennifer Hermoso and kissed her on the lips. He also grabbed his crotch to celebrate Spain's 1-0 victory over England and carried Spain player Athenea del Castillo over his shoulder during the post-match celebrations. Rubiales resigned as the Spanish federation president and a UEFA vice president on 10 September.

He was suspended from football on 26 August for 90 days. Rubiales is still under criminal investigation in Spain. He has denied any wrongdoing. This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version. You can receive Breaking News alerts on a smartphone or tablet via the Sky News App. You can also follow @SkyNews on X or subscribe to our YouTube channel to keep up with the latest news.

