Luis Rubiales: Former Spanish Football Association president banned from all football-related activities for three years

The former Spanish federation president was suspended from football for 90 days by FIFA on August 26 to protect an investigation into his behaviour at the Women's World Cup final. Rubiales kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony in Sydney on August 20. He also grabbed his crotch to celebrate Spain's 1-0 victory over England and carried Spain player Athenea del Castillo over his shoulder during the post-match celebrations.

The decision remains subject to a possible appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee. 'FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld.' More to follow... This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates. Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen.

