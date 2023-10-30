FIFA president sends message to Luis Diaz after parents kidnapping

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has offered his support to Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz and his family following the kidnapping of his parents.

On Saturday, the mother and father of the Colombia international were kidnapped in Barrancas after they were approached by a gang on motorcycles, according to local outlet Semana. The player's mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was rescued, but his father, Luis Manuel Diaz, remains missing. Diaz was left out of the Liverpool squad to face Nottingham Forest on Sunday.READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp gives Luis Diaz update and reveals steps Liverpool are taking to help

Before their win over Steve Cooper's side, Liverpool released a statement expressing their “fervent hope” that the 26-year-old's parents would be returned safely. Jurgen Klopp said the Reds were "fighting" for Diaz attacker, speaking following the encounter at Anfield. headtopics.com

Infantino posted a message to his Instagram story offering support of "FIFA and the world football community" following the distressing news. "On behalf of FIFA and the world football community, I would like to convey our support to Luis Diaz, his family and his friends in these difficult times," the message read.

Colombia's national police has announced a payment of £40,000 for any information leading to Diaz's father's rescue. The police director William Salamanca said he told Diaz on the phone that he would be deploying all of his available resources to find his dad, who remains with the kidnappers. headtopics.com

Over 100 troops have been deployed by the Colombian interior minister to the north of the country. There has been dialogue between Colombia and neighbouring Venezuelan authorities to add more numbers to their border patrols after Colombian Attorney General Francisco Barbosa said it was possible that Diaz Snr was taken to Venezuela.

