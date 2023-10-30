Kyogo causes Atletico ructions as Diego Simeone warned you've got the wrong guy

A former ally of Diego Simeone reckons the hardline Atletico boss has marked the wrong guy in the wake of the pulsating clash with Celtic.

The Atleti boss hooked wing-back Javi Galan in Glasgow after 45 minutes with both Kyogo and Luis Palma making inroads down the right as they faced up against the 28-year-old who arrived from Celta Vigo in the summer. And Galan was given a watching brief from the bench during Sunday's 2-1 win over Alaves.

And now German Burgos – Simeone's right-hand man for five seasons – said: “It would seem that it is a mistake by Javi Galán, like he loses his marker, but the one who does not close is Koke in passing the ball, before Kyogo Furuhashi catches it. Because Galán is chasing him throughout the play, but when he passes ... it is Koke who does not accompany Kyogo inside. It's a great goal. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, Simeone has vowed not to ease up after his Atletico Madrid side equalled their record home league wins in a row ... with Celtic next up in the Champions League. The Hoops travel to the Spanish capital next week desperate for points after a pulsating 2-2 draw with the La Liga high-fliers last week.

But Atletico are in sensational form at their Metropolitano Stadium and their weekend win over Alaves was their 14th straight league victory at their home stadium stretching back to February to equal their record set by Simeone's side 10 years ago. After a visit to Las Palmas on Friday, Celtic take a trip to La Metropolitana. And Simeone, who was in charge for his 450th game as Atletico manager, vowed not to ease off. headtopics.com

