Lady Amelia Windsor attends launch of Jo Malone London's festive ice rink

Lady Amelia Windsor stepped out looking effortlessly chic today as she attended the launch of Jo Malone London's festive ice rink. The Duke of Kent's granddaughter donned a black and brown long-line, oversized winter coat for the event - which took place at Battersea Power Station. The stylish royal, 28, paired her winter ensemble with a forest green and white over-the-shoulder bag, as well as a pair of grey, wide-leg trousers and chunky boots.

Once dubbed the 'world's most beautiful royal', Amelia kept natural makeup for the outing and wore a pair of sunglasses on top of her head. She was pictured at the opening of the Jo Malone Glide, London's only riverside ice rink, alongside British models Lady Mary Charteris and Cheyenne Maya Carty, and actress Rose William

