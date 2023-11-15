Drink driver jailed for injuring cyclist; Minister raises funds for humanitarian appeal

A drink driver who ran a red light and seriously injured a teenage cyclist has been sentenced to two years and ten months in jail. The driver let his wife take the blame for the incident. In other news, the newly appointed cycling and walking minister raised funds for a humanitarian appeal by cycling from London to Cambridge. Intermarché-Circus-Wanty riders have been fined and ordered to attend an educational course after making a racist gesture during a race in China.

The Global Cycling Network is set to close its GCN+ and GCN app in December due to changes in the media industry. Lastly, there is a new popular ride fuel on the market

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: ROADCC »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAİLUK: Mother issues warning after son killed in drink-drive crash'Think of your mum': Parent's warning after son, 19, was killed in horror drink-drive smash with friend, 22, who was going at 'insane' 100mph speeds before ploughing his BMW into a tree

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

NETMUMS: Get a Free Lunch at Greggs: Free Pizza Slices and Drink OfferGreggs is offering free pizza slices and a free drink for a limited time. No purchase necessary. Grab the deal before it expires.

Source: Netmums | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: GP convicted of drink-driving avoids suspensionA GP convicted of a string of alcohol-fuelled offences has avoided suspension after being caught drink-driving. Dr Jane Hornsey, in her 60s, was banned from driving for three years and fined £120. Despite her history of offending, she argued that she had already been punished by the courts and should not face further sanctions. Instead, she was given a series of conditions to abide by.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Scottish First Minister and Deputy Accused of Misleading ParliamentFirst Minister Humza Yousaf and his deputy have recently been accused of misleading parliament by opposition leaders. The Scottish Government published a timeline of its dealings with the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, revealing discrepancies in the previously stated dates of requests for WhatsApp messages. If found guilty, the ministers may be expected to resign.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Rishi Sunak's reset: third time lucky for the prime minister?If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. When it comes to Rishi Sunak's reset, it appears to be third time lucky as the prime minister sought to take back control of his ailing premiership. | BethRigby Read more 🔗

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Former Minister Criticizes Tim Minchin for Opening Up About Mother's DeathA former top government minister has been branded as heartless after she slammed Aussie singer-songwriter Tim Minchin for opening up about his mum's death at his concert. The popular musician/comedian stunned the audience at a show in Sydney last Friday night when he revealed his beloved mum Ros had been diagnosed with terminal blood cancer three years earlier. He shared stories about his mum and played several songs he had written about her before revealing hear the end of the show that she had died a day earlier aged 74. Hours after a grieving Minchin returned to the stage for his final Sydney show, former Senator Amanda Vanstone weighed into the tragedy on Monday night and accused Minchin 'cheapening' his mum's death.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »