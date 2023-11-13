Bastianini Dominates Malaysian Grand Prix as MotoGP Title Battle Heats Up

The 2023 MotoGP title battle remains extremely close after the Malaysian Grand Prix, with Enea Bastianini securing a dominant win. Despite facing rumours of losing his seat next year, Bastianini bounced back from injury and form struggles to claim victory. Francesco Bagnaia finished third, extending his championship lead over Jorge Martin to 14 points with two rounds remaining.

