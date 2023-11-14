F1 Commentator Expects Cold Temperatures to Pose Challenges at Las Vegas GP

F1 commentator Peter Windsor believes the low temperatures at the Las Vegas GP will prove “a big problem” for the teams – and is backing Ferrari to have a good weekend. Las Vegas is set to host F1 for the first time since 1982 this weekend, with the cold conditions set to play a major role in the outcome of the race.

With qualifying starting at midnight and the race scheduled for 10pm on Saturday, the temperatures are likely to plummet into single figures and create tyre-related headaches across the field. Although Red Bull and Max Verstappen head to Nevada as strong favourites, the RB19 car’s occasional tyre warm-up weakness could open the door for other teams this weekend., title-winning 1992 Williams team manager Windsor suspects that the signs from Singapore – where Carlos Sainz became the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race in 2023 – bode well for Vegas. He said: “I think, if the temperatures are down in the five-six-seven degrees centigrade , it will be a problem for everyone. A big problem. Pirelli are bringing the softest tyre they’ve got, which is good I gues

