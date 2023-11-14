Dan Ticktum excited for Macau F3 Grand Prix return

The Briton, who currently competes in Formula E, has agreed a Macau return with Rodin Carlin for this weekend's blue-ribband F3 Grand Prix around the famous Guia circuit. Following his successes in 2017 and 2018, Ticktum has the opportunity to become the first driver in Macau history to take three wins in the F3 event.

But he says that the prospect of a record-breaking feat is actually only a secondary motivation for him agreeing to return to F3 – and it's the thrill of racing in Macau that was actually a bigger spur. Asked by Motorsport.com about the motivations for a Macau comeback, Ticktum said: 'Go and win three times obviously is what everyone is saying, but that's more of a secondary goal really: it's just the most exciting race that a driver can ever do in their life. 'I've spoken to a couple of the drivers who are here now, obviously, on that ladder to F1, and they asked me: 'What do you think?' I say to them: you don't realise how good this place is. So don't take it for granted. 'Plus, Trevor asked me to do i

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MOTORSPORT »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MOTORSPORT: Marciello to leave Mercedes fold after Macau GT raceRaffaele Marciello has revealed he is leaving Mercedes-AMG’s factory roster ahead of an expected LMDh programme with BMW in 2024.

Source: Motorsport | Read more »

MOTORSPORT: Bastianini Dominates Malaysian Grand Prix as MotoGP Title Battle Heats UpEnea Bastianini secures a dominant win at the Malaysian Grand Prix, reigniting the MotoGP title battle. Despite facing rumours of losing his seat, Bastianini bounces back from injury and form struggles. Francesco Bagnaia finishes third, extending his championship lead over Jorge Martin.

Source: Motorsport | Read more »

PLANET_F1: Formula 1 Heads to Sin City for Inaugural Las Vegas Grand PrixA chapel will be in the paddock so people can get married over the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend. No, seriously. It's going to be a long week, so let's get up to speed with seven quirky facts about F1's newest venue... LasVegasGP Formula1 F1

Source: Planet_F1 | Read more »

PLANET_F1: Las Vegas Grand Prix's upcoming debut puts Pirelli's Mario Isola in spotlightPirelli are expecting to be a hot topic of conversation in the cold Las Vegas temperatures at the weekend. ✍️ Formula_Nerds 👇 F1 Pirelli LasVegasGP

Source: Planet_F1 | Read more »

SKYSPORTSNEWS: Las Vegas Grand Prix: Mercedes 'understand' reasons for Brazil slump and eye improved showingFormula 1 heads to the Las Vegas Grand Prix, watch live on Sky Sports F1.

Source: SkySportsNews | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Glasgow's Grand Ole Opry club in bitter row after ban of Confederate flagCountry and western club, the Grand Ole Opry, has been split over the use of the Confederate flag which is associated with racism and is banned in several US states. Hardliners have now forced a showdown to reverse the flag's ban.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »