Formula 1 Heads to Sin City for Inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix

Formula 1 heads to Sin City this weekend for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix for 50 laps around the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. A city known for its gambling and the old adage, ‘what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas’, there’s a lot more to Formula 1’s newest venue than the tales that led to it being dubbed Sin City.

There’s no place on earth as bright as Las Vegas Even NASA knows this! Back in 2015 NASA posted a photograph taken from the International Space Station showing how incredibly bright the Las Vegas Strip appears from space. Despite being some 400km away from Vegas when the photograph was taken, a bright patch of lights marked the Strip and it’s no wonder given that the Strip alone has around 30 hotels and casinos, all advertising their wears with neon lights and enormous signage. The pièce de résistance used to be the Luxor light. The light, costing $375 million, sits on top of the pyramid that is the Luxor Las Vegas and today is still said to be the most powerful man-made light in the worl

