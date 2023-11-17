Labour leader reportedly open to returning Elgin Marbles to Greece

Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly privately open to returning the Elgin Marbles to Greece but won't publicly raise the matter until after the general election. Greek newspaper Ta Nea has quoted Labour officials as saying Sir Keir is open to finding a legal formula for the eventual return of the Marbles to Athens. However, Labour denies the report and states that there are no plans to change legislation regarding the removal of objects from the British Museum.

SKYNEWS: Labour frontbenchers defy Starmer on Gaza ceasefireA wave of Labour frontbenchers have defied Sir Keir Starmer to vote for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Some resignations were expected - but in total eight shadow ministers quit as well as two parliamentary private secretaries. Who are they?

İ NEWSPAPER: Labour to Consider Changing Right to Buy Policy, IDF Presents Evidence from Raid at al-Shifa Labour will consider changing Right to Buy council house policy to stop social homes being lost. Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Jonathan Conricus displays what he says is a Hamas militant’s bag in a video the army said was filmed at al-Shifa. Israeli and US officials had also suggested that hostages taken by Hamas could have been held at al-Shifa. Israel confirmed on Wednesday that none were discovered during the raid. The evidence presented drew a caustic reaction from Israeli media.

