Labour to Consider Changing Right to Buy Policy, IDF Presents Evidence from Raid at al-Shifa

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Jonathan Conricus displays what he says is a Hamas militant's bag in a video the army said was filmed at al-Shifa. Israeli and US officials had also suggested that hostages taken by Hamas could have been held at al-Shifa. Israel confirmed on Wednesday that none were discovered during the raid.

The evidence presented drew a caustic reaction from Israeli media

The Israeli military has entered Gaza's biggest hospital, Al Shifa, in what it says is a targeted operation that has killed several Hamas militants. The IDF called on Hamas terrorists present in the hospital to surrender. The IDF has warned that Hamas ' use of the hospital jeopardizes its protected status under international law.

Israeli forces said that they had entered a 'specified area' of Gaza's al Shifa hospital overnight for a 'precise and targeted' operation 'against Hamas '.

The Israel Defence Force ( IDF ) say they have found a Hamas tunnel leading to a children's hospital in Gaza City – where In footage posted by IDF on Monday, their spokesperson Daniel Hagari said it was "clear evidence" the terror organisation had been operating from the hospital basement.

A family in a kibbutz in Israel was trapped and unable to escape as Hamas fighters rampaged through the area. Israeli soldiers were unable to rescue them due to the presence of Hamas gunmen. The family sought refuge in a neighbor's house, but their safe room was a small, airtight space with no electricity.

This is the moment Israeli fighter jets destroyed the home of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Gaza in a withering airstrike. Video shows the air strike tearing through Haniyeh's home before it erupts into a huge fireball, sending debris flying through the air.

The Israeli military conducted a targeted operation against Hamas in Gaza's largest hospital. Israeli authorities claim the militants use the hospital for military operations, jeopardizing its protected status. The military warned Hamas to cease all military activities within the hospital, but they did not comply.

