Woman with heart condition dies while pregnant despite reassurances

Daily_Record1 min.

A woman with a heart condition died while pregnant, despite being reassured that she could have a baby. Sarah Read, 31, suffered a severe stroke after undergoing an abortion that doctors had recommended due to her underlying heart condition.

A woman with a heart condition died while pregnant, despite being reassured that she could have a baby. Sarah Read, 31, suffered a severe stroke after undergoing an abortion that doctors had recommended due to her underlying heart condition. She had a mechanical valve inserted in 2016. Sarah and her partner, Andy MacDonald, had discussed having a baby and went for a pre-conception consultation to assess the risks. The inquest heard emotional statements from Andy and Sarah's mother.

