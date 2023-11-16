Labour MPs rebel over refusal to back Gaza ceasefire

Sir Keir Starmer's leadership has been tested after more than 50 of his MPs and eight shadow ministers rebelled over Labour's refusal to back a ceasefire in Gaza. In total, 56 Labour MPs defied Sir Keir's orders and voted in favour of an SNP amendment that called explicitly for a ceasefire in Gaza - despite warnings that it was designed to cause 'division'. They were joined by eight members of the frontbench who, in breaking collective responsibility, were forced to resign from their posts.

But why has the issue of a ceasefire caused so much division? And why does the Labour leader not support one? Sky News explains. What is a ceasefire? A ceasefire - which has been called for by a number of figures and institutions from the Pope and French president Emmanuel Macron to the UN General Assembly - would require Israel and Hamas to come to a formal agreement to stop fighting and avoid a resumption of hostilities. Depending on negotiations it could involve other factors as well, such as the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza or a pledge from Hamas to release all hostage

