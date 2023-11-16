Labour frontbenchers defy Starmer on Gaza ceasefire

A wave of Labour frontbenchers have defied Sir Keir Starmer to vote for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Labour MPs were ordered to abstain on the SNP motion calling for a ceasefire and told instead to back Sir Keir's position calling for longer 'humanitarian pauses'. In a blow to Sir Keir's authority, 56 Labour MPs backed the SNP position despite Labour's stance. Some resignations were expected - but in total eight shadow ministers quit as well as two parliamentary private secretaries.

Who are they? Jess Phillips Shadow home office minister Jess Phillips was the most high-profile MP to resign, leaving the Labour frontbench and her role of shadow domestic abuse and safeguarding minister. In her resignation letter, the Birmingham Yardley MP wrote: 'On this occasion I must vote with my constituents, my head, and my heart which has felt as if it were breaking over the last four weeks with the horror of the situation in Israel and Palestin

