Labour MPs defy Sir Keir Starmer and back calls for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Sir Keir Starmer suffered a huge Labour revolt in the House of Commons tonight as dozens of his MPs defied him and backed calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The Labour leader saw vast swathes of his parliamentary party ignore his orders and vote in favour of an SNP-led demand for an 'immediate ceasefire' in the Middle East. Sir Keir also lost a number of his frontbenchers as they disregarded a three-line whip he had imposed.

At least five of his shadow ministers - Yasmin Qureshi, Naz Shah, Helen Hayes, Paula Barker and Afzal Khan - broke ranks with their party leader and pledged their support for a ceasefire. Ms Qureshi, Ms Barker and Mr Khan all resigned their posts prior to tonight's vote. Their challenge to Sir Keir's authority came despite the Labour leader having told his MPs to abstain from the vote on an amendment to the King's Speech. He had instead ordered his parliamentary party to vote for a bland amendment he tabled himself, which supported 'humanitarian pauses' in the conflict

