Sir Bobby Charlton's World Cup shirt sells for £59,000

He wore it on the day his two goals put England in the final of the 1966 World Cup and left the wonderfully gifted Eusebio in tears. Sir Bobby Charlton's white number 9 shirt from the 2-1 defeat of Portugal is memorabilia gold. Now, just a day after the great man's funeral, its iconic provenance has been confirmed. It has sold at auction for a staggering £59,000. The heavy cotton shirt was from England's traditional kit of white tops and navy blue shorts.

In the actual final they switched to red shirts due a clash with West Germany's white shirts and black shorts. Sir Bobby was wearing the shirt which bears the Three Lions badge and a red number 9 in what he would describe later as "possibly my best performance in an England shirt" in front of 94,493 fans. Both his goals in the 31st and 79th minutes were rocket shots from outside of the box. The much admired Portuguese star, Eusebio scored from a penalty in the 82nd minute after Bobby's brother, Jack, deliberately handled the ball to stop a goal-bound effort. Gordon Banks produced a brilliant save to deny Eusebio a late equalise

