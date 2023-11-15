Tom Daley showcases unique style at GQ Men of the Year Awards

Tom Daley once again showcased his unique sense of style at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in association with BOSS at London's Royal Opera House on Wednesday. The Olympian, 29, donned a snazzy pink sweater for the occasion which he layered beneath a smart alabaster suit. Tom to wore the oversized blazer effortlessly over his shoulder and toted his essentials in a tiny pink handbag which perfectly matched his jumper.

Oozing confidence on the red carpet Tom strutted his stuff in a pair of eye-catching leopard print loafers. GQ Men of the Year celebrates stars from entertainment, fashion and sport who have made 2023 a year to remember

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLCELEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Tom's anger at Yinrun's nomination on Big BrotherBig Brother: Tom is left RAGING at Yinrun after her face-to-face nomination put him up for eviction: 'I don't know why she is f***ing crying!'

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley make rare red carpet appearanceMargot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley attended the Los Angeles premiere of Saltburn. Margot looked stunning in a black corset and oversized corduroy pants, while Tom wore a tan suit. They posed for photos with producer Josey McNamara and mingled with Carey Mulligan.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

LBC: Police Seek Help to Identify Men Displaying Support for Terrorist Groups at Pro-Palestine MarchesPolice in London are asking for assistance in identifying 11 men who have been seen displaying signs or wearing clothing in support of terrorist groups at pro-Palestine marches. Detectives are also looking to speak to two men in relation to an allegation of incitement of racial hatred and two men for engaging in pro-Hamas chanting.

Source: LBC | Read more »

THEECONOMİST: The Age Gap in Relationships: Men vs WomenWhen it comes to age gaps in relationships, men and women have slightly different preferences. While women tend to look for men around the same age or slightly older, men prefer women in their early twenties regardless of their own age.

Source: TheEconomist | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Met Police Seeks 11 Men for Alleged Support of Terrorist OrganisationsThe Met Police wishes to question 11 men who allegedly spread messages in support of terrorist organisations during pro-Palestine rallies in London. Some of the wanted men are said to have worn Hamas-style headscarves, waved pro-terror signs, and racially incited crowds.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

ROADCC: Cafe Du Cycliste Cecile Men's Thermal Bib Shorts ReviewReview: Cafe Du Cycliste Cecile Men’s Thermal Bib Shorts - great choice for autumn & early spring, less great on value cycling cafeducycliste

Source: roadcc | Read more »