Rebel Labour MPs defy Starmer and back SNP call for Gaza ceasefire

Rebel Labour MPs have defied Keir Starmer and have backed an SNP call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Some 56 Labour MPs voted for the SNP amendment on Wednesday evening, even though they had been ordered not to do so. Labour frontbenchers were facing the sack if they backed the SNP amendment. UK leader Starmer was trying to avoid a damaging split in the party, as many MPs were in favour of a ceasefire.

Labour MPs were ordered to abstain on the SNP move on a three-line whip and were instead told to back Starmer's position calling for longer “humanitarian pauses” rather than a ceasefire. But several frontbenchers voted for a ceasefire. Shadow Scotland Secretary Ian Murray and new Rutherglen MP Michael Shanks voted in favour of the Labour amendment and abstained on the SNP one. The Labour amendment fell by 290 votes to 183, while the SNP amendment was defeated by 293 votes to 125. This is despite Scottish Labour backing a ceasefire, with leader Anas Sarwar saying MSPs would vote for one in Holyrood on Thursda

