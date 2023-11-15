Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Trial Turned into Musical Stage Show

Gwyneth Paltrow's wild ski trial against Terry Sanderson is getting the musical treatment in a stage show called Gwyneth Goes Skiing. The trial, in which Paltrow was sued for a ski slope collision, was streamed live on YouTube and now has been turned into a Christmas-themed musical. The show will be performed at the Pleasance Theatre in London next month.

