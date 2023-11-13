Donald Trump Jr describes his father as 'an artist with real estate' in civil fraud trial

Returning to the stand in his family's civil fraud trial in New York, Donald Trump Jr described his father as 'an artist with real estate'. The younger Mr Trump made the case for the Trump Organization that the ex-president was a 'genius' with the ability to create luxury from nothing. A loss in court threatens the Trump real estate empire, which could be banned from doing business in New York.

Testifying on Monday morning, Mr Trump Jr continued the charm offensive seen in his first appearance two weeks ago, appearing relaxed, cheerful and confident. Soon after being sworn in, he drew laughs by saying New York Attorney General Letitia James - the prosecutor bringing the case - might sue him for perjury if he said 'it's good to be here'

İTVNEWS: Donald Trump Jr. Testifies in Court about Trump Organization's Real Estate Empire Donald Trump Jr . returns to court as a witness, praising his father's vision and the company's iconic projects. He describes Mar-a-Lago as an 'American castle' and Trump Tower as a groundbreaking luxury development.

