Parents speak about the horror of their daughter's death in school crash

The parents of a girl killed when a Land Rover crashed through a fence at her school have spoken about the 'absolute horror' of that day. Nuria Sajjad, eight, and her mother Smera Chohan had been taking a photograph together at the preparatory school in Wimbledon when they were hit. As the police investigation continues, she is haunted by unanswered questions.

