Pensioners Could Receive Unprecedented Boost to Income

Ministers are considering giving pensioners an unprecedented boost to their income, potentially double the rate of inflation. This could be made possible by savings on benefits. The decision is still uncertain, with options including awarding full uprating based on wage growth or offering a lower benefit uprating. The drop in inflation could allow the Chancellor to offer the full uprating, easing financial pressure elsewhere.

If the pension is increased in line with earnings, it could result in an 8.5% rise in April 2024

