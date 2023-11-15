Government's Rwanda Plan Faces Uncertain Future as Court Decision Looms

The government's flagship immigration policy, known as the Rwanda plan, is hanging in the balance this morning as ministers wait for the judgement of the highest court in the land. But what is the scheme? Why is it so controversial? And how has it ended up in the judicial system? The Rwanda plan was first proposed by Boris Johnson back in April 2022 as the government came under increasing pressure to tackle the growing number of small boats crossing the Channel.

The then-prime minister outlined his policy that would see anyone arriving in the country illegally deported to the east African nation. Those who successfully applied for refugee status when there would then be given the right to remain in Rwanda - not return to the UK. But if their claim was unsuccessful, they could then be removed to their country of origin. The deal, signed by the home secretary at the time, Priti Patel, and her Rwandan counterpart, cost the government £120

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SKYNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWS: Supreme Court to rule on government's plan to send asylum seekers to RwandaFormer home secretary Suella Braverman launches scathing attack on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of the Supreme Court ruling on the government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Suella Braverman criticizes PM Sunak's lack of back-up plan for Rwanda migrant policySuella Braverman accuses PM Sunak of not having a credible Plan B if the Supreme Court rules against his Rwanda migrant policy. She criticizes his failure to come up with a back-up plan and accuses him of 'betrayal' over broken pledges.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Tory anger at Suella Braverman after scathing attack on Rishi SunakThe Government is not pursuing fresh plans to derogate from or quit the European Convention on Human Rights. Officials have been working on deals with other countries that could be used either in place of, or alongside, Rwanda. Two countries are part-way through a Government assessment process, but their identities are a closely-guarded secret. A third country has dropped out amid the furore over the Rwanda scheme.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Latest UK politics news as David Cameron becomes Foreign Secretary and Suella Braverman is sackedMs Braverman has been removed as Home Secretary before the Supreme Court ruling on the Government ’s Rwanda policy on Wednesday

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Coronation Street's Bernie Winter Faces Heartbreak as Son's Illness Takes a Devastating TurnCoronation Street actress Jane Hazlegrove, who plays Bernie Winter, opens up about her character's emotional storyline as her son is diagnosed with a life-limiting disease.

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

LİVELANCS: Female councillor faces standards hearing over 'misogynist' commentA female Lancashire borough councillor is to appear at a council standards meeting over alleged comments made towards a male councillor, implying he is sexist. The councillor accepts expressing such views, according to an investigation report. The council is advised to consider the next phase of its standards procedure.

Source: LiveLancs | Read more »