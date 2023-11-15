Plans to Replace Tennis Courts with Football Pitch and Multi-Use Games Area Rescued by Councillors

Plans to replace three South Ribble tennis courts with a 3G football pitch and an area for netball and tennis have been rescued by councillors. The proposed development had been recommended for refusal by planning officers due to insufficient proof of demand for the current tennis courts. Sport England objected to the creation of a multi-use games area and requested more details about the playing surface and sports pavilion building.

The council's planning committee deferred their decision to address the concerns raised

