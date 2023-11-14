Supreme Court to rule on government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda

Monday brought us the marmalade dropper reshuffle with the return of former prime minister David Cameron. But when it comes to the fate of Rishi Sunak's government with voters, Wednesday could well prove a much more consequential moment. Politics Hub: Braverman launches scathing attack on PM Because tomorrow the Supreme Court will rule on whether the government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is lawful.

Mr Sunak hung his premiership on stopping small boats and made deportation to Rwanda the centrepiece of this immigration plan. And one person who knows the enormity of this moment is former home secretary Suella Braverman, who for the past year has been trying to work out the policy. Her incendiary post-sacking letter to Mr Sunak this evening was a pre-emptive strike against the prime minister. For all the astonishing turns of phrase in the letter, the aim of it was simple: What she was trying to do was pin any failure of the Rwandan policy on the PM, accusing him of failing to come up with a Plan B in the event the court rules against the

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SKYNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TIME: Supreme Court Adopts First Code of Ethics Amid CriticismThe Supreme Court is adopting its first code of ethics, in the face of sustained criticism over undisclosed trips and gifts from wealthy benefactors to some justices

Source: TIME | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Latest UK politics news as David Cameron becomes Foreign Secretary and Suella Braverman is sackedMs Braverman has been removed as Home Secretary before the Supreme Court ruling on the Government ’s Rwanda policy on Wednesday

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Rishi Sunak's bold Cameron gambit won't save the Tories at general election, pollsters sayThe new Home Secretary ’s first challenge will be the fate of the Rwanda scheme, with Supreme Court judges due to rule on its legality this week. James Cleverly has been tasked with rebuilding what one insider has described as a “demoralised and rudderless” Home Office – as the fate of the flagship Rwanda policy hangs in the balance.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Suella Braverman criticizes PM Sunak's lack of back-up plan for Rwanda migrant policySuella Braverman accuses PM Sunak of not having a credible Plan B if the Supreme Court rules against his Rwanda migrant policy. She criticizes his failure to come up with a back-up plan and accuses him of 'betrayal' over broken pledges.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Pep Guardiola admits Chelsea's former Man City stars hurt themManchester City manager Pep Guardiola gave credit to Chelsea but also his own players after an enthralling 4-4 draw

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Former Scots Tory councillor emerges as leading influencer for race-hate groupDavid Clews was a keynote speaker at the recent annual rally of Patriotic Alternative (PA), sharing a platform with some notorious far right activists.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »