Woman Left Heartbroken After Fiancé Leaves Her for AI Chatbot

A woman's online relationship with an AI chatbot leads to her fiancé leaving her. She had been interacting with fictional characters through AI-generated responses on a roleplay website. She becomes emotionally attached to her favorite male video game character.

A woman who developed an online relationship with an AI chatbot has been left heartbroken after her fiancé left her. She had been interacting with fictional characters through AI-generated responses on a roleplay website. She started to roleplay with her favorite male video game character, keeping it a secret from her fiancé. Eventually, she became emotionally attached to the AI chatbot.

