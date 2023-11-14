Woman Left Heartbroken After Fiancé Leaves Her for AI Chatbot

A woman who developed an online relationship with an AI chatbot has been left heartbroken after her fiancé left her. She had been interacting with fictional characters through AI-generated responses on a roleplay website. She started to roleplay with her favorite male video game character, keeping it a secret from her fiancé. Eventually, she became emotionally attached to the AI chatbot.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: METROUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE YORKSHİRE POST: NHS trust apologises after Pontefract woman was left with a brain injury following Pinderfields Hospital fallThe Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust has admitted that there were failings in the care of a 63-year-old woman who was left with a brain injury after a fall in Pinderfields Hospital.

Source: The Yorkshire Post | Read more »

METROUK: Woman Left with Burns on Face After Laser Hair Removal Goes WrongA woman from South Africa suffered severe burns on her face after a laser hair removal procedure went wrong. Thobe Moyo, who has polycystic ovaries syndrome, had previously undergone successful treatments, but her most recent appointment at a new salon resulted in burns on her face and neck. Thobe has been covering her face with scarves and experiencing difficulty sleeping and living her life.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Woman Accidentally Orders £1,890 Cocktail Thinking It Was £18.90A woman has claimed she was left red-faced after accidentally ordering a cocktail she thought was £18.90, only to discover it actually cost £1890. Lynsey Bennett, from Belfast, took to Tiktok to explain that her husband left her alone at the bar after getting the shocking bill - and claimed she almost got the bartender sacked. The tourist, who runs her own tanning company, claims she was enjoying a break at a swanky five-star hotel in London, when she and her husband headed to the bar for a drink. It's not clear where Lynsey was when she ordered the cocktail - called the 1890 - but a handful of cocktail bars in London, including the American Bar at The Savoy, have drinks costing more than £1,000. After explaining the mix-up, Lynsey says the bar waved her bill, leaving many people sceptical of her story

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Billie Shepherd 'heartbroken' as Sam Faiers plots 'permanent move' to LAEXCLUSIVE: As Sam Faiers launches her beauty brand Revive Collagen in LA, a source tells new her latest venture could mark the start of a permanent move Stateside

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

NEW_MAGAZİNE: Strictly Come Dancing star 'heartbroken' over exit 'It's been life-changing'Following last weekend's soul-crushing elimination from Strictly Come Dancing, Channel 4 broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy has penned an emotional message on social media

Source: new_magazine | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Parents heartbroken after baby dies following removal of life supportThe parents of baby Indi Gregory are 'angry, heartbroken and ashamed' after the eight-month-old baby died following the removal of life support machines. Lawyers representing the family have questioned the court's decisions.

Source: nottslive | Read more »