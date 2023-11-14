Co-Production of Health Research with Indigenous Peoples: A Review

In a recent study published in Nature Medicine, researchers reviewed the evolution of health research co-production with Indigenous peoples, where a collaborative effort explores shared control and reciprocity in health research while examining the divergent aspects of Indigenous and Western knowledge systems, political and strategic differences, and ethical standards.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: NEWSMEDİCAL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSMEDİCAL: Transforming brain research with AI and machine learningUsing machine learning, researchers are able to use data from the brain to glean deeper insights and apply this new knowledge in clinical settings.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Loving bond between parents and children increases prosocial tendencies, research findsA study conducted by the University of Cambridge reveals that a loving bond between parents and their children early in life significantly increases the child's tendency to be 'prosocial', and act with kindness and empathy towards others. The study used data from more than 10,000 people born between 2000 and 2002 to understand the long-term interplay between early relationships, prosociality, and mental health.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

OİLANDENERGY: OPEC's Oil Production Inched Up In OctoberOPEC's crude oil production climbed by 80,000 barrels per day in October, with Angola, Iran, and Nigeria leading the way.

Source: OilandEnergy | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Mars ends production of another chocolate bar after red BountyIt follows Nestle pulling Caramac and Animal bars and Cadbury also ending some lines

Source: nottslive | Read more »

OİLANDENERGY: Natural Gas Production Resumes At Israel's Tamar FieldNatural gas production has restarted at Israel's Tamar field a month after it was suspended in the wake of the Hamas attacks on October 7th.

Source: OilandEnergy | Read more »

OİLANDENERGY: India's ONGC Ready To Start Oil Production At $5-Billion Deepwater ProjectIndia's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation is finally ready for first production at its $5 billion deepwater project.

Source: OilandEnergy | Read more »