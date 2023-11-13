Supreme Court Adopts First Code of Ethics Amid Criticism

Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. The court is adopting its first code of ethics, in the face of sustained criticism over undisclosed trips and gifts from wealthy benefactors to some justices. The policy was issued by the court Monday.
The justices, who have hinted at internal deliberations over an ethics code, last met Thursday in their private conference room at the court. The issue has vexed the court for several months, over a series of stories questioning the ethical practices of the justices. Many of those stories focused on Justice Clarence Thomas and his failure to disclose travel and other financial ties with wealthy conservative donors including , have voiced support for an ethics code in recent months. In May, Chief Justice John Roberts said there was more the court could do to Public trust in and approval of the court is hovering near record lows, according to a Gallup Poll released just before the court's new term began on Oct.
