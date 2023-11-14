'Narcissistic crap': Tory anger at Suella Braverman after scathing attack on Rishi Sunak. The Government is not pursuing fresh plans to derogate from or quit the European Convention on Human Rights. Officials have been working on deals with other countries that could be used either in place of, or alongside, Rwanda. Two countries are part-way through a Government assessment process, but their identities are a closely-guarded secret.

The deals are far from being closed, and both options need to go through a process. A third country, which was willing to receive asylum seekers from the UK up until last year, has dropped out amid the furore over the Rwanda scheme

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: İ NEWSPAPER »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAİLUK: Suella Braverman criticizes PM Sunak's lack of back-up plan for Rwanda migrant policy Suella Braverman accuses PM Sunak of not having a credible Plan B if the Supreme Court rules against his Rwanda migrant policy. She criticizes his failure to come up with a back-up plan and accuses him of 'betrayal' over broken pledges.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Tory anger at Suella Braverman after scathing attack on Rishi Sunak'My son told me today he missed his bedroom and asked once again when we were going home. I tell him that if we live, we will go soon. But I am lying' Diary of a father in Gaza

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: James Cleverly steps into Suella Braverman's shoes as Home Secretary amid furious Tory row over...Cabinet reshuffle with Suella Braverman out as Home Secretary and potentially James Cleverly and maybe even former Prime Minister David Cameron in.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: James Cleverly steps into Suella Braverman's shoes as Home Secretary amid furious Tory row over...Cabinet reshuffle with Suella Braverman out as Home Secretary and potentially James Cleverly and maybe even former Prime Minister David Cameron in.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: David Cameron returns to government as Foreign Secretary as Suella Braverman is...CABINET RESHUFFLE LIVEBLOG: Follow MailOnline's live coverage here as Suella Braverman is sacked and former PM David Cameron makes an extraordinary return to Government .

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: David Cameron returns to government as Foreign Secretary as Suella Braverman is...CABINET RESHUFFLE LIVEBLOG: Follow MailOnline's live coverage here as Suella Braverman is sacked and former PM David Cameron makes an extraordinary return to Government .

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »