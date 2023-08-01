Turkmenistan in Talks with US to Ease Sanctions on Afghanistan for TAPI Pipeline

The return of the Taliban in Kabul looked fatal for the fortunes of Turkmenistan’s dream to build a trans-Afghan natural gas pipeline. With an internationally proscribed militant group in charge of Afghanistan, the idea of raising credit from any major global financial institution to fund work on the TAPI pipeline became remote. But there are indications that Ashgabat is working behind the scenes to change that.

Karachi-based news website Business Recorder reported on November 11 that the Turkmenistan-based head of the TAPI consortium, Muhammetmyrat Amanov, revealed in an exchange with Pakistani officials that Ashgabat is in talks with the United States to explore ways of easing sanctions on Afghanistan. This whole project creates a fraught predicament for Washington and the West more broadly. U.S. officials no longer talk about TAPI, although they do evince anxiety over the ways in which Central Asia is strategically hemmed in by Russia and China. All of which notionally means there may be wiggle room for compromise

