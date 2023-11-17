Former Celtic player helps Glasgow kids through football to prevent youth violence

An ex-Celtic youth player is helping to transform the lives of Glasgow kids through football in the hope of steering them away from youth violence. Ryan Docherty, who founded On the Ball Academy on Crow Road in the city, had dreams of making it at the highest level after having played in the same Celtic youth team as Aiden McGeady and Charlie Mulgrew, under the leadership of the legendary Tommy Burns.

However, after spells at Dundee United and Queen’s Park, Ryan gave up on his footballing dreams to dedicate his life to improving the lives of young Scots through football. Ryan, from Knightswood, said he knows the struggles youngsters face and hopes his academy can help guide them in the right direction for their futures. Speaking to the Record, Ryan, 37, said: "My passion has always been football and I've always wanted to give back to the community. The academy gives children somewhere to go and also gives them a focus. It keeps them off of the streets and their computers. "I know the difficulties many children face, especially those living in deprived areas

