Football School Launches New Initiatives to Support Young People in Glasgow

A football school in northwest Glasgow, On The Ball Academy (OTB), has launched two new initiatives to support young people in the community. The first initiative is an employability program aimed at providing jobs for school leavers. The second initiative is a clothes collection initiative that has donated over 40 bags of cold weather kit and boots to local children. The founder of OTB, Ryan Docherty, aims to give the next generation more opportunities than he had growing up.

