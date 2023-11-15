Celtic find replacement for injured Daizen Maeda in Yang Hyun-jun

Filtered through that Daizen Maeda’s decision to leave a leg dangling out in the defeat to Atletico Madrid had proven even more expensive to Celtic than the red card he received on the night - and the subsequent thumping that was dished out to them - many fans despaired.

For all of Maeda’s raw edges, it is his raw energy and pace that would surely prove difficult to replace in Brendan Rodgers’ starting XI during the six weeks or so recovery time he needs from the injury he picked up in that controversial collision with Mario Hermoso. With his impressive cameo against St Mirren the previous midweek perhaps still fresh in the mind of Rodgers, the Celtic manager opted to throw Yang Hyun-jun into Sunday’s clash against Aberdeen in Maeda’s stead, and he was rewarded with a dazzling, goalscoring display from the South Korean. After a bright start to his Celtic career, Yang had tailed off a little to find himself out of the side, but he has roared back to eye-catching form in recent week

