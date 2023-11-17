Google-owned home-video giant introduces Dream Track and Music AI Tool

The Google-owned home-video giant announced on Thursday two features it's pushing out to a small group of testers: Dream Track and the Music AI Tool. Dream Track converts a text-based prompt into a short audio snippet that mimics the voice and style of various pop stars – namely Alec Benjamin, Charlie Puth, Charli XCX, Demi Lovato, John Legend, Sia, T-Pain, Troye Sivan, and Papoose.

The choice of artist is limited to these performers so far because Google has had to negotiate licenses to train Lyria on their music to avoid a copyright war. You can listen to what Dream Track generates for the prompt"a sunny morning in Florida, R&B" in the style of T-Pain – an artist well known for altering his voice with autotune – below.It certainly sounds like T-Pain, and the lyrics are appropriate and match the prompt, too. Dream Track is currently only available to"a limited set of creators" who can generate 30-second clips of AI-made tracks that can be posted as YouTube Shorts – typically minute-long videos. Music AI Tool seems more interesting and usefu

